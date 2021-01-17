Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic makes blueprint for dream start to the new year

Alex Gogic has laid out his blueprint for a dream start to 2021 as the Hibernian midfielder eyes Hampden glory as well as preparing to become a father again.

Gogic’s partner is due to give birth to a baby girl at the end of February and the Cypriot international dedicated his celebration to her after finding the net in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

That timeline would see the latest addition to the Gogic family arrive around the same time Hibs are preparing for a Betfred Cup final – if they can defeat St Johnstone next weekend.

And the versatile former Hamilton player admits he is relishing a thrilling period in his professional and home life.

Gogic said: “My missus is pregnant and we’re expecting a baby soon. So that goal and celebration was for her. We’re having a girl. It’s our second and we already have a boy so we’re both happy!

“It’s something exciting for us look forward to at the end of February.

“It’s a big week for us with the semi-final, we need to win that. We’ve been there before and we want to take the next step this time and get to the final – and then the baby will be here.

“I’ve got it all planned out! I just hope it all goes like that.”

Gogic’s thunderbolt from just inside the box added to an Alan Power own goal to end Hibs’ four-game winless streak and see them leapfrog Aberdeen into third spot in the Premiership.

He added: “This win was important as we had a bit of a downfall with the defeats against Ross County and Livingston.

“So, it was good to get the three points and keep a clean sheet to get back to winning ways.”

Killie assistant Andy Millen reckons the opening goal, which saw Power turn a fine Josh Doig cross into his own net, was decisive in a contest which had been a complete stalemate to that point.

He added: “The first half was even and both the manager (Alex Dyer) and I said to the boys at half-time a mistake from either team was going to lead to the first goal.

“Unfortunately for us, we made the mistake. And then we’re chasing the game.”