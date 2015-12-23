Hiddink great for Chelsea dressing room - Clement

New Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink will have a great impact on the dressing room, according to Derby County boss Paul Clement.

Clement coached at Chelsea for four years between 2007 and 2011 under both boss Jose Mourinho and Hiddink, who has been brought in until the end of the season at Stamford Bridge.

The experienced Dutchman has a home game against Watford on Saturday for his first match back in charge of the Blues after leading them to FA Cup success in 2009.

Clement was always hugely impressed with Hiddink's work and is in no doubt his methods will make a difference to Chelsea's struggling players.

"He is someone of great experience," Clement told Sky Sports about 69-year-old Hiddink.

"In the period I worked with him at Chelsea I saw someone who has got great charisma, excellent language skills, is able to coach on the field, and a great tactician.

"He has got a real aura about him as well – he has a lot of presence and he is going to be great for that dressing room."

Clement felt his former boss Mourinho was "unfortunate" this season and thinks Chelsea have been wise to go for a steady hand to replace him.

"He has [got the ability to unite the dressing room], but I thought Mourinho did as well," added the former Real Madrid assistant manager.

"They are both fantastic coaches and it is unfortunate it didn't work out for Jose this time but I think in Guus they have got a good man to go in and steady the ship."

Despite a win over Sunderland last time out, champions Chelsea sit down in 15th in the Premier League.