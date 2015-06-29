Hiddink leaves Netherlands post

Guus Hiddink has stepped down as Netherlands coach, ending his second spell in charge of the national team.

The 68-year-old took over from Louis van Gaal after Netherlands secured third place at last year's World Cup, but they have endured a disappointing qualification campaign for UEFA Euro 2016 - a tournament for which the former South Korea, Australia and Russia coach was contracted to lead his homeland.

Netherlands currently lie third in Group A following defeats to the Czech Republic and Iceland and face the prospect of needing a play-off to reach next year 's finals in France.

Results and performances have led to mounting pressure on Hiddink and he is set to be replaced by assistant Danny Blind after the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed that the outgoing coach's backroom staff remained under contract.

In a statement released on the KNVB website, the federation's director of football Bert van Oostveen said: "I regret this development. Unfortunately, the results of the work of Guus were not visible right away for everyone. We thank Guus for his efforts."

Hiddink, who initially coached Netherlands between 1995 and 1998, added: "I am sorry that it went this way.

"I thought it was an honour to again coach of the Dutch national team and I wish my successor, the staff and the team every success on the way to the European Championships in France."

Netherland's next Euro 2016 qualifier is at home to Iceland on September 3, three days before they travel to Turkey.