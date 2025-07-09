England team news vs the Netherlands: Lauren James starts and Beth Mead benched

England have confirmed their team news for tonight's Euro 2025 Group D match against the Netherlands.

The game is a crucial one for the Lionesses' title defence after losing their opener 2-1 to France.

If England lose to the Dutch and France beat Wales, they will be out of the major tournament.

England team news: Confirmed starting XI

Lucy Bronze, left, and Leah Williamson will play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarina Wiegman has announced her team for the match and it sees Lauren James start once again.

Before Saturday's match against France, James had not started a game since April. That was also for England but she suffered a hamstring problem which ruled her out for the rest of club Chelsea's season.

Hannah Hampton is England's number one keeper (Image credit: Getty Images)

The England manager has named her team as follows:

Starting XI: Hampton, Bronze, Walsh, Greenwood, Williamson, James, Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Carter, Russo

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Subs: Keating, Moorhouse, Charles, Mead, Le Tissier, Clinton, Morgan, Agyemang, Kelly, Beever-Jones, Park, Wubben-Moy

There is just one change from the loss to France with Ella Toone starting with Beth Mead on the bench. James has been shifted to the wing as England line-up in a 4-3-3.

Georgia Stanway retains her shirt (Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Mead did not have her best game against France and so the change is understandable.

She also has the potential to be a menace from the bench, as does her Arsenal teammate Michelle Agyemang who has been exciting in the limited minutes she has been given.

The Netherlands have also announced their squad, making one change with Chasity Grant in for Danielle van de Donk.

They starting XI is: Van Domselaar, Casparji, Janssen, Buurman, Brugts, Kaptein, Groenen, Pelova, Grant, Miedema, Roord

And their bench is as follows: Kop, De Jong, Wilms, Dijkstra, Leuchter, Beerensteyn, Spitse, Van de Donk, R Jansen, Snoeijs, Egurrola, Van der Zanden.