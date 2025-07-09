England team news vs the Netherlands: Lauren James starts and Beth Mead benched
England are playing the Netherlands in a crucial Group D match
England have confirmed their team news for tonight's Euro 2025 Group D match against the Netherlands.
The game is a crucial one for the Lionesses' title defence after losing their opener 2-1 to France.
If England lose to the Dutch and France beat Wales, they will be out of the major tournament.
England team news: Confirmed starting XI
Sarina Wiegman has announced her team for the match and it sees Lauren James start once again.
Before Saturday's match against France, James had not started a game since April. That was also for England but she suffered a hamstring problem which ruled her out for the rest of club Chelsea's season.
The England manager has named her team as follows:
Starting XI: Hampton, Bronze, Walsh, Greenwood, Williamson, James, Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Carter, Russo
Subs: Keating, Moorhouse, Charles, Mead, Le Tissier, Clinton, Morgan, Agyemang, Kelly, Beever-Jones, Park, Wubben-Moy
There is just one change from the loss to France with Ella Toone starting with Beth Mead on the bench. James has been shifted to the wing as England line-up in a 4-3-3.
Mead did not have her best game against France and so the change is understandable.
She also has the potential to be a menace from the bench, as does her Arsenal teammate Michelle Agyemang who has been exciting in the limited minutes she has been given.
The Netherlands have also announced their squad, making one change with Chasity Grant in for Danielle van de Donk.
They starting XI is: Van Domselaar, Casparji, Janssen, Buurman, Brugts, Kaptein, Groenen, Pelova, Grant, Miedema, Roord
And their bench is as follows: Kop, De Jong, Wilms, Dijkstra, Leuchter, Beerensteyn, Spitse, Van de Donk, R Jansen, Snoeijs, Egurrola, Van der Zanden.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
