Hiddink: No guarantee I'll stay with Turkey

The Dutchman faced a barrage of questions about his future after Turkey drew 1-1 in Belgium on Friday.

Belgium and Turkey are chasing a play-off spot behind runaway Group A leaders Germany. Hiddink's team are one point behind the second-placed Belgians but have a game in hand.

Asked whether he would still be leading Turkey against Kazakhstan on September 2, Hiddink told reporters: "I'm not, at this moment, in that position.

"I always like to be very clear. I can formally say I have a contract until 2012."

Hiddink, though, said he had an opt-out clause in his contract with the Turkish football federation.

"When there are issues we can always talk. That's a very short answer, a clear answer," the 64-year-old added.

Asked if he had been in touch with Roman Abramovich, owner of 2010 English Premier League champions Chelsea, Hiddink said: "I'm on holiday now."

The Dutchman has had a distinguished coaching career, taking South Korea to the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup and Netherlands to the last four of the 1998 tournament.

Hiddink spent a brief spell in charge of Chelsea in 2008/09, combining the job with his former role as Russia coach.