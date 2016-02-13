Hiddink not hopeful Terry will face PSG
John Terry will learn on Sunday how severe the muscular injury he suffered against Newcastle is as Chelsea prepare for Paris-Saint Germain.
Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink is not optimistic over John Terry's prospects of facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Hiddink watched his captain limp off before half-time in the dominant 5-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.
Terry will have his injury - a "muscular problem" according to Hiddink - assessed further on Sunday, but his boss believes the quick turnaround between the matches makes him doubtful for the first leg of the last-16 clash at the Parc des Princes.
"He has, hopefully, a small muscular problem," Hiddink told Sky Sports. "Tomorrow we will know how serious it is
"Midweek is already Tuesday and we have just two days to recover. I think teams need at least three days, but we don't have.
"We will see what will be the outcome tomorrow."
At the start of a week of crunch cup ties - Chelsea host Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup next Sunday - the Stamford Bridge club were in rampant mood as goals from Diego Costa, Pedro and Willian put them 3-0 up inside 17 minutes against a Newcastle team that dropped into the Premier League relegation zone.
Pedro added a second before Costa's replacement Bertrand Traore completed Chelsea's scoring during a more sedate second period and Hiddink was pleased to see an explosive start give his team the chance to leave something in reserve for a season-defining week.
"I think we had a kick-start," he said. "We tried to press from the first minute to surprise them and I think we did.
"We had an early goal and the second goal made them very unstable.
"Everyone is talking about the Tuesday game and normally you start a little bit slow.
"If you take advantage during the early stage of the game then you get some rest in your team in the later period of the game."
