Hiddink set on retirement despite relishing Chelsea role

Guus Hiddink plans to retire from coaching at the end of the season despite admitting he is relishing his role at Chelsea.

The 69-year-old took charge at Stamford Bridge for the second time in his career in December after Jose Mourinho left the club following a turbulent start to the campaign.

Hiddink has helped the Premier League champions regain some solidity and only suffered his first defeat of the season when his side were beaten 2-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Though the former Netherlands boss plans on visiting the club beyond the end of 2015-16, he maintains that he will not go into another coaching role once he leaves London.

"I feel fit, I feel fresh and, every morning, I go with a smile," he said. "Although we have a difficult time when there's a loss, I love to go to Cobham, to the training field, so I feel fresh.

"On the other hand, young people must take over and I must retreat a bit. I will visit Chelsea often next season but I'm not thinking of working elsewhere."

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.