Hiddink sets big goals for Chelsea

Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink has set his players the target of chasing an unlikely double and fourth spot in the Premier League.

The Dutchman takes charge of the champions for the first time in his second stint in charge in their Boxing Day clash against Watford at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are struggling in 15th in the Premier League, sitting just three points clear of the relegation zone.

But Hiddink said his meeting with the players had set trophy targets and a top-four finish, despite being 11 points adrift of Tottenham.

"Generally, I set targets. The target is, because mathematically it's possible, to get in fourth position," he said.

"To do that, we have to be exclusively good. If the target is impossible, don't set it, but I did put that to them.

"Then the Champions League; and then the FA Cup. There are three targets still to go for.

"On top of that, or as a foundation of that, the players must show now what they're capable of."

A player Hiddink will need more from is striker Diego Costa, who has scored just three league goals this season.

Hiddink said the Spain international needed to focus purely on scoring and setting up goals.

"I've worked with Diego Costa a few days, and in the past I've seen him on television a few times," he said.

"From what I experienced in the last few days, and I must also take into consideration the last game he played against Sunderland, he was in control.

"He was focused more on what he is hired for here, and that is to help to score or to assist and not going into other things.

"I think he was well controlled when I experienced him in the last days. I cannot have any complaints about him."