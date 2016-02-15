Hiddink: Terry doubtful for Manchester City cup clash

John Terry is a major doubt for Chelsea's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester City this weekend due to a hamstring injury, says Guus Hiddink.

The Chelsea skipper returned to light training on Monday after being substituted in the first half of Saturday's 5-1 win over Newcastle United, but did not travel with the squad for the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Terry remained in London as his team-mates departed for the French capital for the last-16 first-leg match and Hiddink revealed it would be "difficult" for the central defender to return this weekend.

"It was a decision made by me because he was having too much trouble to travel, even to try tomorrow, we had a test this morning and it didn't work out well so the decision was made to leave him at home," said Hiddink.

"He was himself convinced he could not be of worth for the team at the moment.

"He has a little problem with his hamstring and a tendon in the hamstring area, that’s why we made the ultimate test this morning and decided not to participate.

"[It is] difficult [for the weekend], that's why we prefer to have him in Cobham training centre to have daily treatment and see how his level will be for the weekend."

Hiddink is confident he has the strength in depth to cover for the former England man's absence, though.

He added: "Of course not having John is a bit of setback as a leader, but I am not the type of coach who moans.

"We have to go on, the players who will replace him I have full confidence in."