Hiddink wants Drogba on Chelsea staff

Newly appointed Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink has confirmed he wants Didier Drogba to be part of his backroom staff.

Hiddink was named as the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season on Saturday and is now looking to compile a team of staff to help him get Chelsea back on track.

The Dutchman was accompanied by Drogba in the stands during Saturday's 3-1 win over Sunderland and he has now made it clear that he is keen to bring the former Chelsea striker back to London.

"We would like to get him involved," Hiddink told Fox Sports when asked about whether Drogba is an option as his assistant.

"But he still has a contract with Montreal in the MLS, even though it is the close season for them now.

"But we definitely intend to get him involved.

"We want to get important players involved with the club they care about. Drogba's heart is with Chelsea."

Drogba enjoyed a successful first spell with Chelsea between 2004 and 2012, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups, four FA Cups and the Champions League before returning to the club in 2014.

The 37-year-old won a fourth Premier League title and third League Cup last term but left for Montreal Impact after the 2014-15 campaign.

He has a contract with the MLS side until December 2016.