High hopes for Paraguay - Diaz

Ramon Diaz believes the Copa America has set Paraguay on an upward trajectory which they must maintain.

Paraguay were beaten 2-0 by Peru in the third-place match in Concepcion on Friday.

The defeat came after Paraguay eliminated Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals, only to be humbled 6-1 against Argentina in the semis.

Diaz feels expectations have been raised as a result, though Paraguay are on the right path.

"Many thought we were invited to stay for three days and we ended up staying one month," Diaz said post-match.

"This Copa America experience give this team a lot of expectations for the future.

"Very important steps were taken, opening doors to the future which we see with high hopes.

"We will work to make sure the defensive mistakes do not happen again - we must learn from those errors.

"To be among the top four in a tournament as important as the Copa America is to have new hopes."