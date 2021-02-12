Highlights: Abraham strike edges Chelsea past Barnsley
Tammy Abraham scored the only goal as Chelsea secured a hard fought 1-0 victory over Championship side Barnsley in the FA Cup at the Oakwell Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Thomas Tuchel's men will now advance to the quarter-finals of the competition, where they will take on another South Yorkshire side as they prepare to host Sheffield United.
WATCH: Barnsley vs Chelsea
