Highlights: Abraham strike edges Chelsea past Barnsley

Tammy Abraham has scored four goals in this Emirates FA Cup season

Tammy Abraham scored the only goal as Chelsea secured a hard fought 1-0 victory over Championship side Barnsley in the FA Cup at the Oakwell Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's men will now advance to the quarter-finals of the competition, where they will take on another South Yorkshire side as they prepare to host Sheffield United.

