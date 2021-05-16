Highlights: Chiefs put four past Simba to boost semi-final hopes
Kaizer Chiefs boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Caf Champions League semi-finals following their 4-0 win over Simba SC in the quarter-final first-leg match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.
Goals from Erick Mathoho, Leonardo Castro and a brace by Samir Nurkovic gave Amakhosi a four goal aggregate lead as they head into the second-leg clash against the Tanzanian champions in Dar Es Salaam on 22 May.
WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 Simba SC
