Highlights: Chiefs put four past Simba to boost semi-final hopes

Kaizer Chiefs boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Caf Champions League semi-finals following their 4-0 win over Simba SC in the quarter-final first-leg match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Goals from Erick Mathoho, Leonardo Castro and a brace by Samir Nurkovic gave Amakhosi a four goal aggregate lead as they head into the second-leg clash against the Tanzanian champions in Dar Es Salaam on 22 May.

WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 Simba SC