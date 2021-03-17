Highlights: City, Madrid ease into Champions League quarters
By Dean Workman
Manchester City and Real Madrid booked their spots in the last-8 of the Uefa Champions League after comfortable victories on Tuesday evening, catch up with all the highlights from an action filled evening of football.
The Citizens eased to a comfortable 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach which saw them progress as 4-0 winners on aggregate.
Watch the highlights:
Madrid only had a slender 1-0 lead heading into Tuesday nights clash but a comprehensive 3-1 win over the German side saw them qualify for the quarter finals for the first time in three years.
Watch the highlights:
