Lack of respect? Why a Manchester United celebration may have upset Manchester City

Manchester United players celebrated their first-ever win over Manchester City on Sunday in the Women's Super League in the tunnel at the Etihad.

United beat their rivals 4-2 to push City down to fourth in the table, putting themselves third in the process.

The tunnel celebrations saw some players walking over the City badge and shouting "United" and tapping their badges.

Manchester United: How far can they go this season?

Vivianne Miedema scored in her first Manchester derby (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The celebrations were a hit with their fans with several applauding them for not avoiding the City badge in the carpet – though it could be seen as disrespectful by others.

One wrote below the video posted by United: "Well done them for the win and also well done for not doing that nonsense of not stepping on the club badge."

Scenes from the tunnel 🤩#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/j4JpOCODWjJanuary 20, 2025

Another added: "Step on the floor badge!!!! None of that 'humble gimmicks'."

And a third said: "Absolutely love the way all of them stepped on their ugly badge."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

United's league win, in which Ella Toone scored a hat-trick, compounded City's downturn in form.

Gareth Taylor's side had been matching Chelsea in the WSL title race earlier this season but a myriad of injuries to the team have hit results.

As for United, who in FourFourTwo's view won't win the WSL trophy this year as they trail Chelsea by too many points, they will hoping they can remain in the top three and they will be targeting the WSL trophy themselves.

The top three spots in the WSL are important as they are the Women's Champions League spots. The WSL winner gets automatic qualification to the group stage, while second and third go through qualifying.

United are seven points behind Chelsea and so they will need the five-time defending champions to drop points in order to catch up with them.