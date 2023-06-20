In case you hadn't noticed, Scotland are actually really good now – here's how
Scotland are top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group after three games, having beaten Spain and Norway. What are they doing differently?
Scotland are flying towards qualification for Euro 2024 (FFT future-proof disclaimer: this is being written before the Georgia game), with three wins in three.
An Erling Haaland-powered Norway are their most recent victims, having dispatched Spain and Cyprus back in March.
With the top two places from each group progressing to the tournament in Germany next summer, Steve Clarke's side have an excellent chance of making it to their second European Championships in a row.
This is after having failed to make it to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and follows a 23-year gap without an appearance at a major tournament.
It would also be the first time they have qualified for two successive Euros since 1992 and 1996 – the only time they have ever managed it.
So there's good reason for fans to be getting excited.
But why are they doing so well at the moment?
FourFourTwo video shaman Adam Clery has donned a classic Scotland shirt, turned Yes Sir, I Can Boogie up to 11, and taken a deep dive into the tactics to explain just what is going on.
Check out his video above to understand why they might just do it.
