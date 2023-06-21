Bukayo Saka is England's most important player
The Arsenal forward bagged his first international hat-trick this week – but he's contributing more than just goals in big wins
We all know Bukayo Saka is brilliant – he's just had the best season of his career with Arsenal, leading them on an unexpected Premier League title push.
But he's also beginning to really shine for England, bagging his first international hat-trick against North Macedonia on Monday night.
You can be sniffy about it only being North Macedonia – but it is the North Macedonia that beat Italy in the 2022 World Cup play-offs, so FourFourTwo will demand a bit of respect on the name.
Sake obviously has an incredibly hard shot – as evidenced on Monday – but it's his role stretching play and creating space that allows him the opportunity to get those big ol' volleys in in the first place. In fact, it's his mastery of space that makes him so important for England.
On the left, there's a debate to be had about whether to start Jack Grealish or Marcus Rashford. Grealish is excellent at hugging the line, stretching play and creating space, while Rashford excels at the burst of pace that can leave defenders dead and buried. Saka combines both of attributes for the Three Lions on the right.
Whether it's through his technique, his pace, his power, or his ability to create and exploit space – Bukayo Saka makes things happen at the highest level. And he's only 21.
For more on why Bukayo Saka has become the most important player in England's Euro 2024 squad, watch our video above.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He plays football regularly, both on grass and artificial surfaces, and has a large, discerning and ever-growing collection of football shirts from around the world.
He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.