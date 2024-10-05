WATCH: Why Cole Palmer is the best player in the Premier League right now
After four goals in a stunning first-half for Chelsea, Cole Palmer is rightly getting plaudits from all angles. But after his side's major silver lining among last season's disappointments, Adam Clery looks at his entire last year to show why what he's doing isn't just impressive, it's unprecedented…
Cole Palmer's rise in the Premier League has been nothing short of remarkable. At just 21, he’s already commanding attention for his ability to play with the composure and intelligence of a seasoned professional.
But what makes Palmer exceptional – and tipped for a Real Madrid move, among other things – is not just his technical brilliance, but also his… 'vibes'. Yes, a little vague – but let us explain.
Often deployed as an attacking midfielder or winger, Palmer has adapted seamlessly to various roles, showing an innate understanding of how to exploit spaces and control the tempo of a game. His decision-making, particularly under pressure, stands out as one of his defining traits. Whether threading precise passes in tight spaces or orchestrating attacks from deeper positions, Palmer consistently makes the right call.
So is Chelsea's Cole Palmer the best player in the league right now?
In recent matches, Palmer has been directly involved in key goals and assists. His four-goal haul against Brighton shows such.
His xA (expected assists) has steadily risen, pointing to his consistent ability to create goal-scoring opportunities. For a young player breaking into the first team, these stats demonstrate more than raw talent—they show the impact he’s already making at the highest level of English football.
Palmer’s maturity on the field is evident, not just in his stats, but in his gameplay. His footballing IQ sets him apart from many of his peers, allowing him to read the game, anticipate movements, and make split-second decisions that influence match outcomes.
At a time when the Premier League is flooded with high-profile stars, Palmer is quietly making a case to be considered one of the most exciting players to watch right now.
Adam published his first article for FourFourTwo in 2015, but didn’t publish his second until seven years later in 2022. A figure that would put him near the top end of any ranking for Longest Time Between Appearances For One Club. In the time between he plied his trade as both a writer and presenter on YouTube, earning the dubious distinction of being “The James Milner of WhatCulture”. Be that because he was capable of playing any role, or just because it felt like he’d been around forever, depends on who you ask. And yes, that is him from the Football Manager documentary and, no, he doesn’t want to talk about it.
