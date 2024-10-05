WATCH: Why Cole Palmer is the best player in the Premier League right now

By
published

After four goals in a stunning first-half for Chelsea, Cole Palmer is rightly getting plaudits from all angles. But after his side's major silver lining among last season's disappointments, Adam Clery looks at his entire last year to show why what he's doing isn't just impressive, it's unprecedented…

Cole Palmer's rise in the Premier League has been nothing short of remarkable. At just 21, he’s already commanding attention for his ability to play with the composure and intelligence of a seasoned professional.

But what makes Palmer exceptional – and tipped for a Real Madrid move, among other things – is not just his technical brilliance, but also his… 'vibes'. Yes, a little vague – but let us explain.

Adam Clery
Adam published his first article for FourFourTwo in 2015, but didn’t publish his second until seven years later in 2022. A figure that would put him near the top end of any ranking for Longest Time Between Appearances For One Club. In the time between he plied his trade as both a writer and presenter on YouTube, earning the dubious distinction of being “The James Milner of WhatCulture”. Be that because he was capable of playing any role, or just because it felt like he’d been around forever, depends on who you ask. And yes, that is him from the Football Manager documentary and, no, he doesn’t want to talk about it.