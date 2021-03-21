Highlights: Man City cruise into semis after late show at Everton

Late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne guided Manchester City into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over a stubborn Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

After defeating Everton, Manchester City's quest for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies remains intact as they are 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League, face struggling Tottenham in the League Cup final next month and were drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday.

WATCH: Everton 0-2 Manchester City