Bournemouth came out on top in their previous clash in the Premier League back in November

You can watch Bournemouth v Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday, March 30, with lots of broadcast options around the world and free viewing for those in the UK. Scroll down to find out more...

Bournemouth v Man City key information • Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025 • Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • Free Stream: ITVX (UK) • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Bournemouth host Manchester City on Sunday in a mouthwatering FA Cup quarter-final clash at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries beat City 2-1 in the Premier League back in November with Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson finding the net for Andoni Iraola's side on home soil - so could lighting perhaps strike twice?

Pep Guardiola's men are now the favourites to win this competition and could somewhat rescue their season by winning the FA Cup for the third time in seven years. Kyle Walker is out the door and a new-look defence could cause a problem for Bournemouth's backline this weekend.

Erling Haaland also seems to have returned to form having netted two goals in his last four games. The talented Norweigan has a whopping 29 goals in 39 games for the Cityzens this term.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Bournemouth vs City online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Bournemouth v Man City for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bournemouth v Man City live, in full, and for free on ITV on Sunday afternoon.

See also ► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2024/25

The game has been selected for broadcast via ITV 1 on terrestrial TV and you can also watch Man City at Bournemouth for free online via ITVX should you prefer to do so.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual ITV stream by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Bournemouth v Man City from anywhere

Out of the country on Sunday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Bournemouth v Man City streams globally

► FA Cup all-time top scorers

Can I watch Bournemouth v Manchester City in the US? In the US, you can watch Bournemouth v Manchester City on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the fifth round available to stream live.

Can I watch Bournemouth v Man City in Canada? Canadians can watch Bournemouth v Man City on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Bournemouth v Man City in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth v Man City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Bournemouth v Man City in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Bournemouth v Man City on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99.

► I watch every football game on this TV - and it's been discounted by £210 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days

Bournemouth v Man City: Routes to the FA Cup quarter-finals

Bournemouth

Third Round: Bournemouth 5 - 1 West Brom

Fourth Round: Everton 0 - 2 Bournemouth

Fifth Round: Bournemouth 1 - 1 Wolves (Bournemouth win 5-4 on penalties)

Manchester City

Third Round: Manchester City 8 - 0 Salford

Fourth Round: Leyton Orient 1 - 2 Manchester City

Fifth Round: Manchester City 3 - 1 Plymouth Argyle

Bournemouth v Man City: FA Cup history

Bournemouth

Quarter-finalists: 2025, 2021.

Manchester City

Winners: 1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011, 2019, 2023.