Is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on TV? Live stream info and how to watch FA Cup semi-final clash

Nottingham Forest were 1-0 winners last time the two sides met

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on Sunday for an all-Premier League clash in the semi-finals of this season's FA Cup.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City key information • Date: Sunday 27 April 2025 • Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST / 10.30pm ET • Venue: Wembley Stadium, London • FREE stream: ITVX • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Nottingham Forest have the chance to book their first FA Cup final visit since the 1990/91 season, as they take on Manchester City on Sunday.

The Tricky Trees are enjoying quite the campaign in the Premier League and are still right in the mix for a top-five finish to ensure qualification to the UEFA Champions League.

Stars such as Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, and Morgan Gibbs-White have all been in inspired form for Nuno Espirito Santo's side and with a huge semi-final to come in the capital on Sunday, just one more push is needed.

As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's out-of-sorts side still has one last chance to save a season that has been up and down to say the very least.

Knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid was just the start of their issues, with City going on a massive winless streak that has been unprecedented for them across the past 5/6 years, with it now looking like that Liverpool will topple their unrelenting dominance in England's top flight.

Erling Haaland is still out of action through injury, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have been out of form, and there is still the goalkeeper conundrum to sort out, too.

This one could have the makings of a classic at Wembley, so read on for all the details on how to watch Forest vs City live streams and TV broadcasts from anywhere.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in the UK?

In the UK, Forest vs Man City will be broadcast live on ITV.

For TV viewers, ITV 1 is the channel you need, and to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City online, there'll be a live stream on the ITVX platform.

Coverage begins at 15:30pm BST, an hour ahead of kick-off at 16:30pm BST.

Away from the UK right now? You can still tune in from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City streams globally

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in the US? In the US, you can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+. ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, which gets you all the FA Cup games this season.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in Canada? Canadians can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on Sky Sport Now.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Routes to the FA Cup semi-finals

Nottingham Forest

Third round: Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Luton Town

Fourth round: Exeter City 2 - 2 Nottingham Forest (Forest win 4-3 on penalties)

Fifth round: Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Ipswich Town (Forest win 5-4 on penalties)

Quarter-finals: Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Nottingham Forest (Forest win 4-3 on penalties)

Manchester City

Third round: Manchester City 8 - 0 Salford City

Fourth round: Leyton Orient 1 - 2 Manchester City

Fifth round: Manchester City 3 - 1 Plymouth Argyle

Quarter-finals: Bournemouth 1 - 2 Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: FA Cup history

Nottingham Forest

2-time winners (1898, 1959)

Manchester City

7-time winners (1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011, 2019, 2023)