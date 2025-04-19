Is Everton vs Man City on TV? Live stream, broadcast details for Premier League clash

Watch Everton vs Man City today, April 19 as the outgoing Premier League champions face one of the league's form sides, with all the details here on live streams, TV channels, and how to tune wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Man City key information • Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET • Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool • Streams: USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Man City's form remains patchy, and while the Premier League title has long since evaporated as an ambition, they find themselves locked in a tight battle for Champions League qualification. Pep Guardiola's serial winners are down in fifth, and just two points ahead of Chelsea and Aston Villa, the sides in sixth and seventh.

Victory away at Everton won't be easy to come by, given that the Toffees have lost just two games since David Moyes returned to take charge of the club in January. There have been a fair few draws but they got back to winning ways with a last-gasp winner against third-placed Nottingham Forest last time out – a result that helped City – and on current form Everton themselves would be pushing for European football.

A terrible start to the season under Sean Dyche means they're still down in 13th but now well away from the threat of relegation and ready to play Premier League football in their new home at Bramley Moore Dock next season, with this being the third-last game ever to be played at Goodison Park.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Everton vs Man City online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Everton vs Man City in the UK?

Everton vs Man City is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Everton vs Man City from anywhere

Out of the country this weekend? That doesn't mean you have to miss the games.

One piece of kit may be able to help you watch Everton vs Man City: a VPN - or Virtual Private Network. This software sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, so you can bypass any geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added privacy benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Everton vs Man City in the US

In the US, fans can watch Everton vs Man City on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.

Sling TV starts from $45.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo, meanwhile, is rather more pricey at $84.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport beyond the Premier League.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Watch Everton vs Man City streams globally

Can I watch Everton vs Man City in Canada? Canadians can watch Everton vs Man City on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Everton vs Man City in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Everton on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Everton vs Man City in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton vs Man City on Sky Sport Now.