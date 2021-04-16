Highlights: Sundowns outclass Pirates in Nedbank Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns underlined their dominance of South African football as they easily dispatched of Orlando Pirates in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal beating the Buccaneers 4-1 to seal a last four berth.

The Brazilians got the game off to an ideal start as star striker Peter Shalulile fired them into the lead with just 12 minutes gone.

Pirates grew into the game as the first half wore on and eventually managed to find an equaliser through Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 33rd minute, while Downs missed numerous chances to add to Shalulile’s goal and were forced to go into the break level.

The second half was all the Brazilians as Themba Zwane, Lesedi Kapinga and Hlompho Kekana hit the back of the net to hand Downs a big win over Pirates as they keep alive their chances of retaining the Nedbank Cup.

Watch the highlights here: