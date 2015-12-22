Higuain benefiting from Napoli harmony - Sarri
Gonzalo Higuain's impressive form this season is down to the bond within Napoli's squad, according to his coach.
Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri says Gonzalo Higuain is reaping the benefits of playing within a united dressing room, reiterating his view that the Argentinean is the best striker in the world.
Higuain has 16 goals to his name in Serie A this term, as Napoli, third on the table and one point behind leaders Inter, attempt to challenge for what would be their first Scudetto since 1990.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Naples in recent seasons and also had his attitude questioned in certain quarters - Higuain recently acknowledging a change in mentality has helped him find top form.
Accoding to Sarri, the striker has often been misunderstood but now feels a sense of belonging at the Stadio San Paolo.
Sarri told Corriere dello Sport: "He's sensitive and up to now he has projected an image which isn't in line with his character.
"He's not only the best striker in the world but he's a man with genuine feelings. In the second half [of the 3-1 win against Atalanta] he responded with a double and I could feel all the lads sharing in it.
"I have to say, I lead a special group. Gonzalo can be a bit sensitive, and it shows, but it's just enough to strike the right chord.
"A champion of his ability sometimes just needs to feel close to those around him.
"[Lorenzo] Insigne too, came to me after the goal in Verona, there's harmony between us. I hold my lads in high esteem."
