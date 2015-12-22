Higuain benefiting from Napoli harmony - Sarri

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri says Gonzalo Higuain is reaping the benefits of playing within a united dressing room, reiterating his view that the Argentinean is the best striker in the world.

Higuain has 16 goals to his name in Serie A this term, as Napoli, third on the table and one point behind leaders Inter, attempt to challenge for what would be their first Scudetto since 1990.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Naples in recent seasons and also had his attitude questioned in certain quarters - Higuain recently acknowledging a change in mentality has helped him find top form.

Accoding to Sarri, the striker has often been misunderstood but now feels a sense of belonging at the Stadio San Paolo.

Sarri told Corriere dello Sport: "He's sensitive and up to now he has projected an image which isn't in line with his character.

"He's not only the best striker in the world but he's a man with genuine feelings. In the second half [of the 3-1 win against Atalanta] he responded with a double and I could feel all the lads sharing in it.

"I have to say, I lead a special group. Gonzalo can be a bit sensitive, and it shows, but it's just enough to strike the right chord.

"A champion of his ability sometimes just needs to feel close to those around him.

"[Lorenzo] Insigne too, came to me after the goal in Verona, there's harmony between us. I hold my lads in high esteem."