Higuain better than Suarez - Toni

Former Italy striker Luca Toni believes record-breaking Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain has shown this season that he is even stronger than Luis Suarez.

Higuain netted a hat-trick in Napoli's 4-0 win over Frosinone at the weekend to take his tally to 36 goals in the 2015-16 Serie A campaign, eclipsing Gunnar Nordahl's record of 35 set back in 1950.

The 28-year-old finished four goals behind Suarez in the race for the European Golden Shoe, but Toni nonetheless prefers the Napoli man over the Uruguay international.

"I think Higuain has done a fantastic job," Toni told Tiki Taka.

"He has done something exceptional, also because he has not even played all games.

"Gonzalo is from another planet. For me, he is even stronger than Suarez."

Napoli have been linked with a shock transfer for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is due to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, but Toni believes a move for the Sweden international would only work if they were to switch to a formation with two strikers.

"Ibrahimovic to Napoli would be difficult," he added. "Higuain has been doing really well already.

"Unless they would be playing up front together."