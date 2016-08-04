Higuain can make the difference for Juventus - Barzagli

Andrea Barzagli believes Gonzalo Higuain could make the difference for Juventus as they go in search of their first Champions League title in 20 years.

The Argentina international joined from Napoli in a deal worth €90 million, signing a five-year contract with the reigning Serie A champions.

Juve made it to the final of the Champions League in 2014-15, but crashed out in the round of 16 last term and are desperate to go all the way this time around.

"Given the number of matches we will be playing, Higuain may well be the difference for us over the course of the season," Barzagli told the club's official website.

"He is an excellent centre forward and he has shown that with the number of goals he has scored everywhere he has been.

"The Champions League is a competition like no other with a handful of truly world-class contenders. We know that the road to get to the final is a tough one and to advance through the competition you need a host of factors in your favour such as injuries, form and even a touch of fortune.

"We've grown a lot over the last few seasons and we hope to go a step or two further this time around."