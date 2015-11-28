Higuain: Sarri has improved me

Gonzalo Higuain has hailed the role of Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri in his prolific start to the Serie A season.

The Argentina striker leads the scoring charts in the Italian top flight having scored 10 goals in 13 outings.

Sarri's team sit second in the table, two points adrift of Monday's opponents Inter, and the former Real Madrid striker praised the coach for helping him reach new heights.

"I spoke to the coach at the training camp and that meeting changed me, because I saw a real man who tells everyone what needs to be said, including me," Higuain told Il Corriere della Serra.

"You don't have to be too intelligent to understand he had a decisive role in my improvement.

"Sarri proved himself to be humble with everyone. He also says what he thinks and for me honesty is the most important thing.

"You might not like what he says, but he'll only say it to make you do better."

The striker admired the way Sarri has responded to comments from Napoli legend Diego Maradona, who was quick to question his appointment following a slow start to the 2015-16 campaign.

"When you mention the name Maradona, Naples stands still," Higuain added.

“Sarri did brilliantly in dealing with his criticism and proving him wrong."