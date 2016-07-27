Higuain sets sights on Champions League after Juventus move

Gonzalo Higuain has set sights on winning the Champions League with Juventus following his club-record €90million transfer.

The Argentina international completed a medical on Wednesday after signing a five-year deal with the Serie A champions.

Juve, Champions League finalists in 2015, have set about constructing a squad capable of winning Europe's top prize, signing Miralem Pjanic, Marko Pjaca, Medhi Benatia and Dani Alves before paying the third-highest transfer fee in history to sign Higuain from Napoli.

And the 28-year-old hopes to give the fans something to celebrate next season as they aim to lift the trophy for the first time since 1996.

"I'm experiencing some beautiful feelings today," he told Sky in Turin. "I'm glad to be here and I hope we have a great season. We have the basic ingredients, a great club and a great team, and we hope to make the fans happy.

"The Champions League? Hopefully, hopefully. The important thing now is to work and stay calm, and to reach the start of the season in the best possible shape."

Higuain admits he is eager to play alongside compatriot Paulo Dybala in the Juve attack.

"I already knew him before I came here, from the national team. We're friends and I'm happy to be here with him," he added.

"He told me that Juve is a great team and a great family and I'll get along well here."