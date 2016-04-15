Higuain suspension reduced to three matches

Gonzalo Higuain has had his four-match suspension reduced to a three-game ban, meaning he will be available for Napoli's crucial match against Roma.

The Argentina international was punished for his red card and subsequent furious display of dissent during the Serie A side's 3-1 defeat at Udinese on April 3.

Higuain has already served one match of his ban when Napoli defeated Verona 3-0 and will also miss upcoming league games against Inter and Bolgona.

Following the verdict on his appeal, though, he will be available for the clash between Napoli - who are second in the table - and third-placed Roma on April 25.

"The appeal of Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain has been partially accepted," read the FIGC's statement.

"The National Sport Court of Appeal has reduced his disqualification from four matches to three and confirmed his fine of €20,000."

Higuain, 28, has enjoyed a stunning season for Napoli and scored 30 goals in his 31 Serie A appearances.