Higuain unconcerned by lack of World Cup goals

The Napoli forward has failed to find the net in three appearances at the finals so far, and has been overshadowed by team-mate Lionel Messi.

Messi's four strikes propelled Alejandro Sabella's men to top spot in Group F, having won all of their matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria.

Ahead of their last-16 clash with Switzerland in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, Higuain insisted he was not worried about his failure to score at the tournament during the group stage.

"Every striker needs to score goals and help the team," he said.

"They are the two functions that one has to fulfil.

"Hopefully the goal will come soon but it's not something that makes me uneasy.

"I feel good, though it is true that converting chances gives you confidence.

"We must be cautious. Switzerland are a team that will seek to continue and we must maintain respect for the opponent.

"It's an important team that will generate a complicated match. We saw all parties in Switzerland and we know their strengths and weaknesses."