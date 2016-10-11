Higuain is like Van Nistelrooy - Evra

Juventus defender Patrice Evra has compared Gonzalo Higuain to his former Manchester United team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy due to his obsession for goals.

Higuain joined Juventus from Napoli in a deal worth €90 million ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and Evra is impressed by the Argentine's hunger for individual success.

"I did not know him personally, but he goes crazy when he does not score goals," Evra told the UEFA website.

"It's in his nature. I remember a match where we were both on the bench and he did not have any nails left in the end.

"He told me that he simply had to score when he came on. It's the only thing he thinks about.

"I remember Van Nistelrooy was just like that. They are among those players who were simply put on this world to score goals. Those who cannot sleep if they do not score.

"And that's perfect for Juventus."

Higuain has scored seven goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Juventus this term.