Higuain's Juventus move not about money - agent

Nicolas Higuain says his brother Gonzalo's move from Napoli to fierce Serie A rivals Juventus was not motivated by money, claiming higher wages were offered by his former club.

Nicolas took offence to a letter published by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who criticised Gonzalo's move to Juventus.

He said that if money had been his brother's highest priority, he would have stayed at Napoli.

"I heard that he spoke of our meetings for the renewal of Gonzalo's contract," Nicolas told Tuttosport.

"The only thing I can say is that we never reached an agreement because the issue was not [about money], but the project, and I said so many times.

"De Laurentiis has proposed a major contract with higher figures than those of Juve, but the problem was not the money."

Nicolas also said that Gonzalo's move to Juventus was not fuelled by a desire to betray Napoli, but rather was his only option as the Italian champions were the only team willing to meet the €90million release clause in his contract.

"The only team that has come forward is Juve, there were no other clubs willing to pay the €90m clause," he continued.

"Only the Bianconeri were ready to do so and no other member of the big European clubs have contacted me in recent months. The rest are lies."