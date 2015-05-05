Hill backs Ramsey for QPR job

Stability is key for Clint Hill, whether QPR remain in the Premier League or not, with the defender eager for Chris Ramsey to lead the club forward.

Ramsey replaced Harry Redknapp in February but his appointment has not helped QPR, who are second bottom and seven points adrift of safety with just three matches remaining.

Relegation to the Championship beckons but 36-year-old Hill, who has been at QPR since 2010, endorsed Ramsey for the job, regardless if the club fails to avoid the drop.

"It would be great to have some stability no matter what league we are in - I don't think we’ve had that in the past few years," Hill told the Daily Mirror.

"We need to build for the future and learn from the mistakes we have made over the previous years. I think Chris has made it clear he would love the job, so hopefully he will stay.

"I think we have become more compact as a unit and more dangerous going forward since he's come in. He’s given us certain roles, but not bamboozled us by over-complicating things.

"The lads have bought into his ideas. The training is fresh and sharp. He talks to you every day – the man-management side of it is good as well and he’s given a few of the players a new lease of life, like Matty Phillips.

"He doesn't look like he's struggling to cope with the job – he's taken to it well. Hopefully we can get some positive results for him and the club.

"He loves coaching. I like to see a manager out there, implementing his ways. It's his team and philosophy so he should be out there dictating what he wants."

QPR travel to Manchester City on Sunday.