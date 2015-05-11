Hill: Culture change needed at QPR

QPR must use their relegation from the Premier League to force a change in culture at Loftus Road, says defender Clint Hill.

Another embarrassing display confirmed their demotion to the Football League on Sunday, Chris Ramsey's side humiliated 6-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Coach Ramsey and captain Joey Barton have been critical of the atmosphere around the club, and Hill agrees a lot needs to change if QPR are to enjoy success in the future.

"It [relegation] is devastating, everything we've done wrong all season happened in those 90 minutes [against City]," he said.

"At the end of the day we're not good enough and we've got to apologise our fans as a whole, for the whole season in not doing our objective of staying up, and try to regroup and build again.

"There is going to be a whole change, I think 15 or 16 players [have their contract] up at the end of the season, it’s a chance to rebuild and get the culture right.

"You need the right culture and characters at the club [in the future]."