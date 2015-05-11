Hill: Culture change needed at QPR
A host of QPR players are set to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League, something Clint Hill hopes they utilise.
QPR must use their relegation from the Premier League to force a change in culture at Loftus Road, says defender Clint Hill.
Another embarrassing display confirmed their demotion to the Football League on Sunday, Chris Ramsey's side humiliated 6-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Coach Ramsey and captain Joey Barton have been critical of the atmosphere around the club, and Hill agrees a lot needs to change if QPR are to enjoy success in the future.
"It [relegation] is devastating, everything we've done wrong all season happened in those 90 minutes [against City]," he said.
"At the end of the day we're not good enough and we've got to apologise our fans as a whole, for the whole season in not doing our objective of staying up, and try to regroup and build again.
"There is going to be a whole change, I think 15 or 16 players [have their contract] up at the end of the season, it’s a chance to rebuild and get the culture right.
"You need the right culture and characters at the club [in the future]."
