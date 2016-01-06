Hillsborough families announce final Anfield memorial service

The Hillsborough Family Support Group (HFSG) has announced that April's Anfield memorial service for the victims of the 1989 stadium disaster will be the last.

A ceremony has been held annually since 96 people lost their lives in a crush at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

However, with the coroner at the inquests into the deaths set to start summing up evidence later this month, a decision has been taken to bring an end to the now-traditional event.

"The 96 will never be forgotten," said HFSG chair Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died in the disaster. "It is likely that the inquests will be concluded before the anniversary, so this final memorial service will provide the families with some closure.

"The HFSG would like to thank everyone for all the support the families have received over the past 27 years and all those people who have attended the service at Anfield each year.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to Liverpool Football Club for their continued support over the past 27 years and for hosting the service each year at Anfield.

"We hope that the public and fans respect the decision of the HFSG and will continue to remember the 96 in their own perhaps more private way."

The final service will be held on April 15 - the 27th anniversary of the disaster.