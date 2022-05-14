Snoop Dogg congratulates Celtic on Scottish Premiership success
By Tom Hancock published
Rap legend Snoop Dogg has congratulated Celtic on their latest league triumph - after offering to throw them a title party
Snoop Dogg has tweeted his congratulations to Celtic after they were crowned champions of Scotland for the 52nd time.
The legendary rapper says he has been a Celtic fan since being given a shirt in 2005 - and last month promised to lay on a lavish celebration should they secure the title.
Well, the Glasgow giants have kept their part of their bargain - so will Snoop heed their call to book his flights over?
Snoop first revealed his party plants after Celtic's 2-1 win at arch-rivals Rangers in early April, saying:
"My Bhoys are not there yet but after their win against Rangers, they are getting close to winning the championship.
"Snoop hasn't booked his ticket just yet, but the passport is out of the safe.
"As soon as they are champions, you better believe I am on that flight to Glasgow."
The 50-year-old went on to say that he would foot the bill, adding:
"The night is going to go off and whatever [Celtic] want to do, it's all going to be on Snoop."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and is also a keen follower of Borussia Dortmund. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.