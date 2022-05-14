Snoop Dogg congratulates Celtic on Scottish Premiership success

Snoop Dogg has tweeted his congratulations to Celtic after they were crowned champions of Scotland for the 52nd time.



The legendary rapper says he has been a Celtic fan since being given a shirt in 2005 - and last month promised to lay on a lavish celebration should they secure the title.

Well, the Glasgow giants have kept their part of their bargain - so will Snoop heed their call to book his flights over?

Snoop first revealed his party plants after Celtic's 2-1 win at arch-rivals Rangers in early April, saying:

"My Bhoys are not there yet but after their win against Rangers, they are getting close to winning the championship.

"Snoop hasn't booked his ticket just yet, but the passport is out of the safe.

"As soon as they are champions, you better believe I am on that flight to Glasgow."

The 50-year-old went on to say that he would foot the bill, adding:

"The night is going to go off and whatever [Celtic] want to do, it's all going to be on Snoop."