Hitzfeld expecting tense 2014 World Cup group

The eighth ranked side in FIFA's world rankings will face Ecuador, France and Honduras in Group E and Hitzfeld expects three difficult matches.

Switzerland will open their tournament against Ecuador in Brasilia before facing France in Salvador, while they finish in Manaus against Honduras.

"(It is) a very tense and level group with different mentalities," he said. "European teams facing teams from South America from Central America.

"It's a very interesting group to play in.

"France is a very effective opponent to play, so no need to complain. We must use the time that we have to prepare for the conditions that we are going to face."

Hitzfeld will lead Switzerland during the competition for the last time after announcing his decision to leave his post after the finals.