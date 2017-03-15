Hitzfeld suggests lack of Bayern injuries could trouble Ancelotti

Former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld believes a lack of injuries at the Allianz Arena means Carlo Ancelotti has some tough decisions to make.

Bayern have been plagued by fitness problems throughout the 2016-17 campaign, but the recent return of Franck Ribery and Jerome Boateng means Ancelotti finally has a full squad available.

He has already been forced to bench Thomas Muller on a number of occasions due to the stiff competition for places and Hitzfeld knows more high-profile names could face similar treatment.

"I can admit it now, but it often comes in quite handy for a coach when a player suffers a minor injury," Hitzfeld told Sport Bild.

"Ancelotti has some tough decisions to make now. It is a very tense situation.

"It is extraordinary that all players are 100 per cent match fit. That could be a problem for the coach. He has to ask himself who will end up on the bench and who will have to watch on from the stands."

Bayern, who have set their sights on the treble this campaign, lead the Bundesliga table and are still in the running for Champions League and DFB-Pokal glory.