Hodgson bemoans stop-start Honduras clash

England played against 10 men for the last 25 minutes after Bryan Beckeles was sent off but they still failed to breach the Honduran goal in their final warm-up match before the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

An electrical storm that forced play to be temporarily suspended in the first half also hampered England's cause.

Just 22 minutes had been played when referee Ricardo Salazar brought the game to a halt as the storm passed over the Sun Life Stadium, with play finally resuming after 45 minutes.

Moments before players were sent down the tunnel, England started to generate some momentum and Daniel Sturridge was presented with the best opportunity of the half, though he fired his effort wide of the post.

England were unable to find their rhythm from that point as they struggled to create any real clear-cut chances following the resumption in play, despite the introductions of Ross Barkley and Jack Wilshere.

"They were quite physical," Hodgson told ITV post-game.

"It was a real stop-start game, one of the most frustrating I've been involved in for a long time. We had a long stoppage, I thought we dealt with it and in the second half it was attack v defence.



"They got their men behind the ball and we didn't take our chances. We attempted to make them but this is a game I will soon forget.



"I will take the draw and that we got away without injuries and that we have experience against Central American opposition."

Hodgson added: "I thought that Ross Barkley and Jack Wilshere added a great injection of attacking flair to our game."

The 66-year-old also lamented the absence of Raheem Sterling, who was suspended for the clash due to the red card he received against Ecuador on Wednesday.

"I'm disappointed Raheem Sterling couldn’t play because in games like this, where you have the ball in and around the penalty area, players like him with that incredible dribbling skill can make the difference," he said.

England kick-off their World Cup campaign against Italy in Group D action on June 15.