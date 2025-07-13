Frida Klarlund: Who is the referee for England vs Wales?
Frida Klarlund is the person in the middle as two rivals collide
England vs Wales sees two rivals collide as both bid for a Euro 2025 quarter-final spot.
England will progress with a win but Wales need to beat the Lionesses by four goals or more and for the Netherlands to lose to France.
The person in the middle of the game unfolding is referee Frida Klarlund.
England vs Wales: Who will progress?
Referee Klarlund has already taken charge of a game at this tournament as she was the official for Wales' 3-0 loss to the Netherlands.
She had a good outing in that match with the game going along smoothly.
The match is set to be a tasty encounter with the rivalry re-ignited.
England will be heavy favourites, especially after their impressive 4-0 win against the Netherlands.
However, Wales have really shown promise in their performances and they scored their first goal against France last time out.
Jess Fishlock scored that and she will be a menace once again against the defending champions.
Wales captain Angharad James said of the game: "There’s no hiding behind the history of Wales v England, whatever sport you are playing in. It’s a rivalry match and it’s one everyone wants to play in.
As a group, we’ve come on so much since the first game [v the Netherlands], the second game was such a big improvement from us and we’re looking to step it up again in this game. But the pressure is all on England.
"They have to come out, they have to perform. They’re expected to win this game. Within our group we believe we can upset a very top team but we’re preparing as normal and we’re ready for the fight."
