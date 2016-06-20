Hodgson defends team selection after 'dominant' display

Roy Hodgson defended his team selection and believes England have been "dominant" at Euro 2016 despite finishing second in Group B after a goalless draw with Slovakia.

Monday's Saint-Etienne stalemate saw a much-changed England team surrender top spot to Wales, who thrashed Russia.

Hodgson made six changes from the 2-1 win over Wales last time out, with the scorers from that game - Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge - starting, while captain Wayne Rooney was among those rested.

"If we had won the game people would say we didn't miss them [the players who were left out] and when we don't they say the team selection is wrong, I am used to that one," the England manager told ITV.

"They did fine, you can't do more than dominate as we did. To be frank we put pressure on from the first minute.

"We were creating chances, but we didn't take them. It is a very frustrating 0-0, particularly for the fans. But I believe if we keep working like we are teams will come at us and we will be even more dangerous.

"People were trying to tell me that I should have changed Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. It was four changes from the side which finished the Wales game. If people are going to pick on one player that's a pity, Jack Wilshere did fine.

"You can't have it all ways. We have players who can do the job.

"When did England last come to a tournament and have three such dominant games in a row? We have taken the game to the opposition, we have controlled the play.

"But sooner or later we will get the reward for our play. Someone might find themselves on the end of a tough result."

England will learn the identity of their last-16 opponents on Wednesday when Group F - featuring Hungary, Iceland, Austria and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal - concludes.