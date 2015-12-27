Hodgson: England - France friendly will always live with me

Roy Hodgson says the memory of England's friendly against France at Wembley that took place in the aftermath of the Paris attacks is one that will always stay with him.

As France played Germany at the Stade de France on November 13, a series of seemingly co-ordinated attacks, including one on the stadium, left 130 dead.

A planned game between England and France scheduled four days later went ahead after discussions between the countries' football authorities.

France midfielder Lassana Diarra's cousin was among the causalities, while the sister of his international team-mate Antoine Griezmann's survived an attack on the Bataclan Theatre.

Both sets of supporters gathered to sing the French national anthem - La Marseillaise - before kick-off, and Hodgson reflected on the "extra dimension" of the fixture.

"It's always the last game that sticks out in your memory and in particular this year, with that momentous occasion when we played France - not just for football reasons but for the reasons of solidarity and unity within the football community," Hodgson told the FA's official website.

"That game is always going to be one that lives with me. Every time there's an England game I feel pretty good about the situation and proud to be leading the team.

"But on that night there was an extra dimension to the honour and the responsibility.

"I was really pleased that The FA took care of the occasion so well and was very proud of our young team in terms of how they approached the game and they won the game."