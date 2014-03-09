Hodgson wants to see out England contract

Hodgson was appointed national team coach in May 2012 following the departure of Fabio Capello, and led England to the quarter-finals of that year's UEFA European Championships, where they lost on penalties to Italy.

The former Liverpool and Fulham boss will take his side to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and has indicated that he would like to stay on in his role for Euro 2016 - regardless of England's performance in Brazil.

"I signed a four-year contract and I've always been working myself towards that four-year contract," Hodgson said.

"Whether contracts mean four years when you sign them or not, that's not anything to do with me. That would be other people's decisions.

"I shall be working hard to fulfil the contract and hope that the FA (Football Association) will fulfil their side of it.

"And another one after that? Who knows?"

England continued their preparations for the World Cup - where they face a tough group that contains Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica - with a 1-0 friendly win over Denmark at Wembley last week.