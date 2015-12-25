Hodgson wary of outstaying his welcome

Roy Hodgson has suggested he is wary of outstaying his welcome as England manager, despite recently stating a willingness to remain in his post until the 2018 World Cup.

Hodgson's contract expires after next year's European Championship, but the 68-year-old appears likely to be offered a new deal if his team lives up to expectations in France.

Earlier this month, the vastly experienced Hodgson expressed a desire to continue his work with England beyond Euro 2016.

Nevertheless, he wants to be sure that the Football Association still consider him the right man for a job he took on more than three and a half years ago.

"If we're going to discuss any extension to my contract, which actually runs out in the summer, I'd have to sit down and talk quite seriously to them [the FA] and find out exactly what they have in mind," Hodgson told Sky Sports News.

"Most important of all, I'd want to know that I was welcome. One of the things which has always bothered me is that you can outstay your welcome at places and sometimes it's better not to do that.

"However, having said that, I have got to also say that it is a really exciting time at the moment, especially with so many young players. We have spent quite a lot of time with these players and we really do believe they have great potential, so when the day comes for me to turn my back on it I will miss them, that's for sure.

"I've been pleased to have constantly had the opportunity to carry on working [as a manager] and it's very difficult, quite honestly, to contemplate a moment when I won't be doing it. I know that day will arrive, but I'm certainly happy enough to put it off as long as possible."

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is among the young English players to have flourished for club and country this season.

"There's no doubt he's improving all the time, he's maturing all the time," added Hodgson.

"I know [Everton manager] Roberto Martinez believes in him strongly. He wasn't someone who was certain to start every game, someone around whom a team was being built, but this season I see a totally different situation. I see Roberto playing him in every game, I see him taking more and more responsibility.

"He's dropping deeper sometimes in midfield and playing more as an all-round midfield player, rather than a second striker or an attacking midfielder behind a lone striker, and these are things which can only be very good for his development."