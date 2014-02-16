Hoeness blasts Magath training methods

Magath led Bayern to successive Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal doubles in his two full seasons in charge of the club in 2004-05 and 2005-06, but was sacked in January 2007 after a poor start to his third campaign in Bavaria.

The 60-year-old went on to win a third German top-flight crown as Wolfsburg manager in 2008-09, as well as enjoying a stint at Schalke before returning to the Volkswagen Arena.

He had been out of work since leaving Wolfsburg by mutual consent in October 2012, but Fulham announced on Friday that the German had taken over at Craven Cottage.

That represents Magath's first managerial position outside of Germany, and Hoeness - who made the decision to fire him at Bayern - believes he will never work again in his homeland as clubs there are wise to his uncompromising style.

"I knew Felix would pop up again somewhere as manager - but not in Germany," Hoeness said.

"Here there is no future for him - I thought his only chance would be abroad, where they don't know him well.

"He goes well beyond the limits of physical challenges with players - he is pushing players to a ridiculous stage, well over the edge.

"For him it is natural to squeeze the body of a professional player like a lemon to the final drop. It goes well beyond the stage where it gets unhealthy for the body of a player.

"This can lead to a short revival, but in the long term it leads to disaster. Felix Magath has proved that at every club he has been.

"I would never want to treat human beings like he does. I would never want to hurt a player as much as he does.

"He should ask himself why all the players at the clubs where he worked throw a massive party when he has left. Even when he was successful, they still had a blast once he was out the door."