Hoffenheim director suggests €50m bid could land Kramaric
Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric could be allowed to leave Hoffenheim if a €50m offer is made, the club's sporting director has said.
Hoffenheim's sporting director Alexander Rosen has suggested that Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric could be allowed to leave if €50million is offered for his services.
Kramaric, who played an hour of Croatia's 2-0 World Cup Group D victory over Nigeria, has been widely linked with a return to the Premier League to join Newcastle United - although Bayern Munich are also reported to be chasing his services.
Formerly of Leicester City, Kramaric was in fine form for Hoffenheim during the 2017-18 Bundesliga season, scoring 13 goals, and his services resulted in interest from Italy during the January transfer window.
Hoffenheim, who earned a spot in the group stages of the Champions League next season, are prepared for bids for their star striker and a potential price tag has now been revealed.
"I never rule out anything, that's not in our business," Rosen told TZ.
"We had an offer of €30m for Andrej from Italy during the winter break. That was not an option for us. But what happens if €50m is offered I cannot say."
5 - Andrej scored in 5 consecutive games - he scored 6 of the last 8 BL goals of . Impact. March 3, 2018
Capped 32 times by Croatia, the 27-year-old spoke about his future before the World Cup in Russia and refused to be dragged into speculation.
"I saw what the media have said [about Bayern links] but take it easy, there is plenty of time," he told Goal.
"My priority is the World Cup now. There is plenty of time to discuss a potential transfer."
Croatia face Argentina on Thursday, where victory can seal their spot in the knockout stages, before tackling Iceland in their final group match.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.