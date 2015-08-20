Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich: Robben demands strong away showing

Arjen Robben has demanded another dominant performance from Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga clash at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Bayern, in the hunt for a record fourth consecutive league title, began their Bundesliga campaign with a 5-0 demolition of Hamburg last Friday.

Thomas Muller's double, combined with goals from Medhi Benatia, Robert Lewandowski and debutant Douglas Costa sealed the rout, but Robben asserted that Hoffenheim will provide a sterner opposition, although they have yet to beat Bayern in 14 attempts.

"We must try to immediately lay down a marker," said the winger.

"[Hoffenheim] are a team that can sit and defend, but they also make good forward pressure.

"Therefore, the goal is to show them immediately that we are in control, and show positive body language and passion."

Robben, now in his seventh season with the Bavaria giants, scored 19 goals in all competitions in 2014-15, only for his campaign to be cut short by a series of niggling injuries.

But the Dutchman, who went close to netting on several occasions against Hamburg, is now back to full fitness and is aiming to recapture his best form in the coming weeks as Bayern target yet another Bundesliga record.

"I am delighted to attack again this season and to get back on the pitch," he added.

"All I want to do is simply be an important part of the team once again.

"To win a fourth title would be something special, because you're part of a story that lasts forever."

Hoffenheim coach Markus Gisdol, meanwhile, has had to revamp his squad after a number of high-profile departures in the close-season, including Roberto Firmino's switch to Liverpool.

One player that has remained at the Rhein-Neckar Arena is Kevin Volland and the forward insisted that Hoffenheim must aim to attack the Bundesliga champions if they are to stand a chance of beating Pep Guardiola's team.

"We cannot just defend, because then it will only be a matter of time until they score," he said.

"We have to be courageous, we have to attack and be aggressive.

"Obviously, this is a risky strategy but in my view the only way to have a chance against them."