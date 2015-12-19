Holland backs experienced Hiddink to deliver at Chelsea

Chelsea assistant coach Steve Holland is confident the club has the experienced manager required to replace Jose Mourinho in Guus Hiddink.

The Portuguese's second spell at Stamford Bridge came to an end by mutual consent on Thursday and, although Hiddink's return as manager until the end of the season was announced on Saturday, Holland took charge of the 3-1 win over Sunderland alongside Eddie Newton.

It was a day of mixed feelings for Holland, but he believes the Premier League champions have someone of worthy stature at the helm for the remainder of the campaign in Hiddink.

"My own view is that we need an experienced manager. We had one, and now we have another," he said.

"I don't know Guus well but I have spoken to Ray Wilkins who has worked with him before to try and get an idea of the sort of guy he is. Ray was very complimentary on the football and as a person.

"The situation [on Saturday] for me is one that comes with my role as a club man. You get close to the people you work with, and it's sad when that changes, but we had an important game two days after and I had a responsibility to the fans and the club.

"I am happy with the result but it is raw. I feel the way I feel."

Mourinho's name was sung by the Chelsea faithful throughout the match and Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa were booed ahead of kick-off and again when substituted in the second half, but Holland insisted the responsibility for their poor form this term is collective.

"My personal situation would be last season we won the Premier League and the League Cup and I felt part of that. When things aren't going well you have to accept equal responsibility if you are involved," he continued.

"As far as I am concerned I am always involved in the bad periods as well as the good periods. It's an issue of collective responsibility.

"It's difficult for everyone. Obviously the supporters have a right to express their opinion… clearly the fans had a view on certain things today and it is their right to do that."