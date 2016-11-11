Holloway appointed QPR manager

Ian Holloway has been appointed as the new manager of QPR.

The former Blackpool and Crystal Palace boss - who spent time at Loftus Road as a player and manager - replaces Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was sacked last week.

"QPR have appointed Ian Holloway as the club's new manager," read a club statement on Friday.

"The 53-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract at Loftus Road, returning to the club he served as both a player and a manager with great distinction."

Holloway, who was sacked by Millwall in March 2015, told the club's website: "I feel honoured, privileged and proud. It's a huge moment for me and I am delighted to be back here.

"I feel this is the right time for me. I feel like I'm back home now and I can't wait to get started.

"Does anyone know this club better than me? Probably not. Has it changed much? Maybe. But I know what it means to everyone out there.

"People would die for this club - and I want our players to show that in their performance, and our fans to show them that they care about the players as much as I will do as their manager."

QPR, who sit 17th in the Championship after 16 games, face Norwich City in their next match on November 19.