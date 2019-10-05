Holt keen to see back of ‘dire’ results for Livingston

Gary Holt admits results have been “dire” for Livingston and he insists they must start turning performances into points.

The Lions have the daunting task of taking on Celtic on Sunday on the back of four consecutive defeats.

Holt has been happy with his side’s performances in recent weeks but a defeat to Aberdeen was sandwiched between two losses to Rangers and followed up by a reverse against Hamilton last weekend.

And Holt is fully aware his team must make the most of any opportunities they get as they bid to spring a surprise against Celtic.

He said: “We played well against Rangers, we were the better team against Aberdeen and the better team against Hamilton.

“Three of the last four performances have been excellent – last Saturday was OK – but the results have been dire, and that’s what it comes down to.

“Don’t get me wrong, I quite like the performances, I’m happy with those, but you need to turn it into points when you’re on top of games and playing really well.

“The lads know that, the boys who have gone through on goal and missed chances know that, they don’t need me to keep going on about it.

“But when we get into areas we need to be clinical and that’s what takes the pressure off when you’re defending as a team.”